Jury deliberations underway in murder trial of former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell

During his testimony on Monday, Mitchell said he believed Castleberry was trying to kill him.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jury deliberations are underway Wednesday in the murder trial for former Columbus vice officer Andrew Mitchell.

Mitchell is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter for the 2018 death of Donna Castleberry. On the night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting and was performing what he called a warrant check.

Mitchell was in plainclothes and in an unmarked vehicle during the sting. The 23-year-old woman reportedly asked to see his badge. Police said a fight between the two ensued and Mitchell fatally shot Castleberry after she stabbed him in the hand.

Last week, jurors listened to a recording of Castleberry’s final moments, during which she could be heard saying, “Do not put your hands on me, no help!,” and “Please help me!.”

Prosecutors argue Castleberry was acting in self-defense while Mitchell's attorneys argue it was actually Mitchell who was the one defending himself.

Mitchell is also facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he’d never had sex with prostitutes.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million in Castleberry’s death.

Deliberations began after closing arguments were delivered Wednesday.