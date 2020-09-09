Andrew Kinsey joins WBNS-10TV as evening news co-anchor

WBNS-10TV is pleased to announce that Andrew Kinsey will be joining Central Ohio’s News Leader as co-anchor of 10TV’s 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV is pleased to announce that Andrew Kinsey will be joining Central Ohio’s News Leader as co-anchor of 10TV’s 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Kinsey makes his 10TV debut on Monday, Oct. 26.

“Andrew’s authentic, engaged and thoughtful approach to news helps him connect with viewers on a deeper level,” said Jennifer Nickels, 10TV News Director. “He is just the kind of journalist we need in Columbus during these challenging times, and we’re proud to have him join the WBNS team.”

Kinsey says he is honored and excited to take on this new challenge.

"I know my new role comes with great responsibility to the Columbus community, and I will work tirelessly each day to deliver the most meaningful and impactful local news to our viewers."

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to the WBNS family,” said John Cardenas, 10TV President & General Manager. “His standard of excellence as a journalist and his commitment to the community will be a tremendous asset to WBNS and Columbus.”

About Andrew Kinsey

Andrew Kinsey has anchored WTOL 11 News in Toledo, Ohio at 5, 6 & 11 p.m. for the past six years. He has traveled across state lines to report live from presidential visits, natural disasters, The Super Bowl and recent civil rights protests. His dedication and ability to cover anything, anywhere has earned him deep respect and admiration from viewers, making him one of the most recognizable and trusted journalists in Northwest Ohio. Andrew is a multiple Emmy® Award winner and has been honored by the Associated Press with awards for Best Anchor and Best Investigative Reporter.

Andrew has dedicated himself to serving the community by supporting inner-city youth, breast cancer research, the homeless and people recovering from addiction. In addition to his work in television, he is the founder of the youth mentoring foundation Andrew Cares.