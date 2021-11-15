Proposed 2022 operating budget for Columbus more than $1 billion

The budget is for basic city services and investments in safety, affording housing and diversity, inclusion and sustainability.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders presented the city's 2022 operating budget on Monday.

At more than $1 billion, next year's budget is the largest ever proposed, according to the city.

Of that money, more than $660 million will go directly toward public safety efforts. That includes roughly $9 million for recruitment programs in an effort to hire an additional 170 police officers and 125 firefighters.

According to the city, $5 million will go toward human services grants to organizations that directly support neighborhoods. Money will also be invested in keeping community centers open six days a week and supporting summer programs to keep kids safe.

An additional $2 million will also be allocated to programming and operating expenses for the Hilltop Early Learning Center, as well as for additional staffing to support the Department of Development's Small Business Program.

Ginther said an additional $10 million will be set aside for Sustainable Columbus, which includes clean-energy programs and energy and water efficiency efforts.

The proposed budget is the largest ever presented by city officials, surpassing last year's budget of $964 million.

“The City of Columbus is on strong financial footing,” said Ginther. “We have not been without challenges – financially and otherwise – but, with care and precision, we have protected meaningful programs, avoided crippling cuts and are actually investing more in city services and our residents than we ever have before.”

In addition to the proposed funding, the city will also receive nearly $140 million in federal funds to benefit programs that offer affordable housing, rental assistance, child care and more.

You can view the full proposed budget here.