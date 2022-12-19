Police release surveillance images from deadly shooting at Columbus gas station; 3 suspects sought

Andrew Combs, 21, was shot and killed last week after police said he attempted to help his friend who was being robbed inside a Sunoco gas station in west Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for three men believed to be connected to an attempted robbery and fatal shooting at a gas station in west Columbus last week.

The Columbus Division of Police shared surveillance images on Monday of three men they say are connected to the attempted robbery and fatal shooting on Dec. 14.

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by 10TV, detectives believe David Johnson III is one of three suspects involved. Johnson, who is facing charges in connection with two other deaths, was mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail on Nov. 29.

Police issued an arrest warrant last week for Johnson and 18-year-old Caiden Allen in connection to Combs' shooting death. Both men are charged with murder.