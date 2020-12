Andre' Hill was fatally shot by Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ben Crump, the attorney representing Andre' Hill's family, is expected to speak in Columbus at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Hill was fatally shot by Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22 on Oberlin Drive just after 1:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan recommended the termination of Coy.