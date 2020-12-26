Andre' Hill's family, attorneys call for justice during candlelight vigil in Columbus

Andre' Hill was fatally shot by Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andre' Hill's family and their attorneys spoke to a group of people during a candlelight vigil Saturday afternoon.

Hill was fatally shot by Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22 on Oberlin Drive.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Hill's family, said he will be bringing a wrongful death civil lawsuit forward.

"Until we get justice for Andre' Hill, there won't be no peace in Columbus, there won't be no peace in Ohio, there won't be no peace in America," Crump said.

Andre's daughter, Karissa, spoke about her father.

"My dad was my best friend. He was my protector and my provider. Big daddy meant a lot in my home, to my kids and to me," Karissa said.

Andre's oldest sister, Shawna, said the two grew up in the Columbus area together and supported her throughout her life.

"Andre' was a great person and a friendly brother. He always had my back. And he was especially a great father to his only daughter," Shawna said.

Officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. after getting a non-emergency call about a man sitting in an SUV, turning it on and off.

The Columbus Division of Police said the officers arrived at the scene, saw a garage door open and a man was inside.

The man, later identified as Hill, walked towards the officers with a cell phone in his left hand.

Coy, a 19-year veteran with the division, shot Hill.

Coy did not turn on his body camera until after the shooting, but the technology inside the camera records a 60-second look back, but it does not have audio.

Coy has been relieved of his duties and turned in his badge and gun.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan has recommended the termination of Coy.

Coy will have a hearing with the Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus Jr. on Monday. Pettus will announce a decision after the hearing.