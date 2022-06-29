Americans display U.S. flag upside down in protest of Roe v. Wade decision

According to the U.S. Flag Code, the flag should not be flown inverted, unless it’s a signal of dire distress.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the streets of the U.S. Capitol to the steps of the Ohio Statehouse opposition to the overturning of Roe v. Wade has shown different faces, signs and chants across the country.

Those in favor of the decision felt it was a 50-year wrong that was finally made right.

Those on the other side, like Mellissa Gallagher, say it was a 50-year precedent that vanished in an instant.

“It just felt like a right that had been in existence my whole life was suddenly gone and I didn’t think mostly about myself, I thought about others who have been put in that tough decision to make a choice,” Gallagher said. “And, not being able to make that choice for yourself just doesn’t feel right.”

To show support for those who have made that choice and for those who now might never get to, Mellissa and her husband, Michael, raised an inverted American flag outside their front door.

“Men should be a part of this a hundred percent,” Michael said. “It’s not really the time to be silent.”

Across the country, fueled by social media, a call for those who disagree with the Supreme Court to raise their American flags upside down. According to the U.S. Flag Code, flying the American flag inverted is legal, as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

Gallagher says that, especially for an upcoming holiday that celebrates independence, is fitting.

“It feels like a freedom that was taken away from people to be able to decide for themselves what’s best for them and what’s best for their lives and their bodies,” she said. “And, it just feels like the freedom is gone.”

A gesture. A voice, the Gallaghers say, to speak up for those who have been unfairly silenced.