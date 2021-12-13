American Red Cross says blood need is ‘critical’ after midwest tornadoes

The American Red Cross sent 200 units of blood ahead of tornadoes, but due to the shortage during the pandemic, the organization is critically low on blood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The American Red Cross is hoping more individuals will roll up their sleeves to help donate blood.

“We’ve had historically low blood drives throughout the pandemic and throughout the season and that plus the natural disaster is causing it to be a critical situation,” said Cory Paul, Executive Director, American Red Cross, Columbus chapter.

The American Red Cross has already sent 200 units of blood to help those impacted by tornadoes. Paul says any type of natural disaster can cause major problems for local communities.

“You may have blood drives that have been canceled because of that disaster, you may have had hospitals or other providers being impacted generally, and then you donors that are impacted,” he said.

The American Red Cross says it typically takes three days before donated blood can be used, so the organization says it’s important to donate when you can. They say the most useful blood is the blood on the shelf.

CBS is sponsoring blood drives across the United States, in cities of select schools competing in the CBS Sports Classic, including in Columbus.