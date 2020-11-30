AMC Lennox movie theater permanently closes

The movie theater is on Kinnear Road just south of Ohio State and north of Grandview Heights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AMC Theatres has closed one of its Columbus locations.

Signs posted on the doors of AMC Lennox Town Center 24 state that the location is permanently closed.

AMC Lennox, which opened in 1996, is on Kinnear Road just south of Ohio State and north of Grandview Heights.

The company did not provide a reason for the closure.

10TV reached out to AMC Theatres but the company has not responded.