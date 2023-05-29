Ambulance, police cruiser crash while responding to drowning in Marion

MARION, Ohio — Three first responders were injured when an ambulance and a police cruiser collided in Marion while responding to a park for a reported drowning on Monday.
The Marion Fire Department said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and Fairground streets.
First responders were on their way to Quarry Park on a report of someone who was drowning when the collision occurred.
Two paramedics in the ambulance and an officer were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and they're expected to be OK.
Additional paramedics were sent to Quarry Park to help the drowning victim. That person was taken to a hospital and their condition was described as stable.
The intersection of North Main and Fairground streets will be closed for several hours.
