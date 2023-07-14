AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-month-old in Worthington

Kasen Allen was reportedly taken from the Worthington area in a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number KAS4505.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued Friday evening for a missing 3-month-old infant who was abducted from Worthington.

Kasen Allen was reportedly taken from the Worthington area in a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number KAS4505. Kasen is described as having brown/black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red onesie.

According to the alert, the suspect is 38-year-old Keith Allen. He is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and was last seen wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern with Corona flip-flops.

The vehicle has a window tint, a roof rack, a dent in the rear passenger door, a missing back windshield wiper and a missing front windshield wiper. It was last spotted heading northbound on U.S. Route 23 at Campus View Boulevard.