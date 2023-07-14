AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-month-old in Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued Friday evening for a missing 3-month-old infant who was abducted from Worthington.
Kasen Allen was reportedly taken from the Worthington area in a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number KAS4505. Kasen is described as having brown/black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red onesie.
According to the alert, the suspect is 38-year-old Keith Allen. He is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and was last seen wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern with Corona flip-flops.
The vehicle has a window tint, a roof rack, a dent in the rear passenger door, a missing back windshield wiper and a missing front windshield wiper. It was last spotted heading northbound on U.S. Route 23 at Campus View Boulevard.
Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.