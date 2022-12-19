Police searching for missing twin baby, person of interest

Police are searching for 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, who has been named a person of interest in connection to the AMBER Alert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the search for a 5-month-old boy named in an AMBER Alert.

Police are searching for Kason Thomas, one of the missing twins who was reported missing from the Short North area in a stolen vehicle Monday night. His brother Kyair was found safe in the Dayton area Tuesday morning.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, police said the mother of the twins walked into Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street in the Short North area. Her car was running outside with her two five-month-old boys, Kason and Kyair Thomas, inside.

Police said the mother turned around after entering the store and her car was gone with her two kids still inside.

Kyair and Kason are described as having brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing brown outfits.

The car is a black four-door 2010 Honda Accord that’s missing the front bumper, has a torn temporary Ohio Registration tag on the rear bumper and a white bumper sticker on the rear that says “Westside City Toys.”

The Columbus Division of Police named 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as a person of interest in this case but did not provide details on how she is involved.

Jackson is described as being 5 foot, 7 inches tall, having black hair and brown eyes and weighing 159 pounds.

One of the twins, Kyair, was found safe at the Dayton airport. Police did not identify which twin was found and the circumstances surrounding the recovery are under investigation.

Kyair is currently with his father.

In an update early Tuesday morning, authorities said the vehicle was suspected to have been in a car accident as there is left-side damage and purple paint transfer on the vehicle.

Law enforcement in Dayton is searching the area for Kason and Jackson.