2 children abducted by father in Perry County found safe

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office told 10TV the kids and the suspect were found safe in Newark.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Perry County children who were the subject of an AMBER Alert Friday morning were found safe, authorities said.

Authorities say 6-year-old Hendrix Lee Hill and 4-year-old Everly Ray Hill were taken by their father, 29-year-old Nicholas Hill, from North Main Street in Thornville around 4:35 a.m.

The AMBER Alert was issued around 4:50 a.m.

Around 5:30 a.m., the Perry County Sheriff’s Office told 10TV the kids were found safe in Newark.

The sheriff’s office said Nicholas was also found in Newark. Information on whether he will face charges was not immediately available.