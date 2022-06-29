AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl taken by mother in Mansfield

The baby, whose name was not released, was taken by 38-year-old Mandy Jaynes. Authorities say Jaynes is a known drug addict.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 2-week-old girl who was taken by her mother in Mansfield and is believed to be in danger.

The baby, whose name was not released, was taken by 38-year-old Mandy Jaynes. Authorities say Jaynes is a known drug addict.

The baby was taken from a residence in the 1200 block of Woodville Road at 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jaynes is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

A description of the baby was not available.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with an Ohio license plate JBJ 9577.