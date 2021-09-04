AMBER Alert issued for toddler, infant in northeast Ohio

Police in Jackson Township, just northwest of Canton, said 27-year-old Zachary Parker abducted the children from a hotel Friday evening.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a toddler and an infant in Stark County in northeast Ohio.

Police in Jackson Township, just northwest of Canton, said 27-year-old Zachary Parker abducted the children from a hotel on Circle Court Northwest at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

The missing toddler is two-year-old Carter Parker. He is Black, 3-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 33 pounds. Carter has brown hair and brown eyes.

The missing infant is Kobe Parker. He is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not have the last known clothing descriptions for the children.

Zachary is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police said he is driving a purple Ford Explorer.