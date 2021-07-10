AMBER Alert Issued for missing two-year-old, mother in Ohio

New Jersey State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing two-year-old boy named Sebastian Rios authorities say may be in Ohio.
Rios and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, are from Rahway, New Jersey.
Police believe both were abducted by Sebastian's father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios on Friday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 10TV that deputies have reason to believe they may be in Ohio.
Deputies say Rios may be in the Akron area, but his destination is unknown.
Tyler is believed to be driving a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates W421713.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Tyler Rios, Yasemin Uyaf, or Sebastian Rios is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or the Ohio State Highway Patrol.