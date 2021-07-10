AMBER Alert Issued for missing two-year-old, mother in Ohio

New Jersey State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing two-year-old boy named Sebastian Rios and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf authorities say may be in Ohio.

Rios and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, are from Rahway, New Jersey.

Police believe both were abducted by Sebastian's father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios on Friday.

The NJSP and Rahway Police Department are seeking the public's assistance with locating Sebastian Rios, 2, of Rahway, N.J. and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24

Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 10TV that deputies have reason to believe they may be in Ohio.

Deputies say Rios may be in the Akron area, but his destination is unknown.

Tyler is believed to be driving a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates W421713.