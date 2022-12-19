AMBER Alert issued for 2 infant boys taken in stolen car in Short North

Police posted on Facebook saying a four-door 2010 Honda Accord was stolen around 9:45 p.m. in the Short North with the boys inside the vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued after police say someone stole a car with two 5-month-old babies inside in Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police said a black four-door 2010 Honda Accord was stolen around 9:45 p.m. in the Short North.

The mother of the infant boys walked into a Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street and left the car running. Police said the mother turned around after entering the restaurant and her car was gone with the two boys inside.

The vehicle is missing the front bumper, has tinted windows and a ripped temporary tag that starts with the letter M, according to police. A bumper sticker that says "West Side City Toys" is also on the vehicle.

The babies, identified as Kyair and Kason Thomass, are described as having brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing brown outfits.