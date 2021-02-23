AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old boy kidnapped during Franklin County domestic incident

Soul Minnehan was taken from the 3000 block of Hatfield Court near Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road in Madison Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said was kidnapped during a domestic incident Tuesday evening.

Soul Minnehan was taken from the 3000 block of Hatfield Court near Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road in Madison Township.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, who is not the child's father, fired some shots but no one was hit.

The suspect is accused of striking the mother with the gun. She was taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect, a 51-year-old man, is armed.

The sheriff's office said he left the scene with the boy in a black 2003 GMC Denali with a license plate number of JPG2058.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is white, about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

A name for the suspect and a description of the child were not immediately available.