Amazon opening 3 more delivery stations in Columbus, providing hundreds of job opportunities

The new station will be located on Busch Boulevard, and the two others that have recently opened are on Sunbury Road and Collings Drive.

Amazon has announced a new delivery station will be coming to Columbus in 2021, along with them recently opening two new delivery stations already.

The stations are Amazon’s last-mile delivery, meaning the packages come in from nearby fulfillment centers, are sorted and then put on delivery vehicles.

These facilities will create hundreds of full-time jobs in Columbus, starting at a $15 wage with a variety of benefits. For independent contractors, Amazon flex driver opportunities will also be available.

The new station will be located on Busch Boulevard, and the two others that have recently opened are on Sunbury Road and Collings Drive.

Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the US.

“It’s really exciting to be one of the companies that’s able to continuing offering jobs, especially in the Columbus area there is such a talented workforce, and we have seven existing operating sites in the area so it really means we’re continuously hiring,” Jessica Pawl said, spokesperson for Amazon.