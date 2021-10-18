Amazon looking to fill more than 1,000 positions in Columbus ahead of the holidays

The company announced Monday it is now accepting applications for its seasonal positions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon is looking to hire more than 1,000 additional employees in Columbus ahead of the holidays.

The company announced Monday it is now accepting applications for its seasonal positions. Amazon hopes to fill 150,000 positions nationwide, with more than 2,000 jobs available across Ohio.

All seasonal jobs at Amazon have a starting wage of $15 and can include sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on location, according to a release from the company.

“Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond,” Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment.

The seasonal roles come in addition to the 9,000 new positions Amazon announced for Ohio last month.

You can learn more about the available positions here.