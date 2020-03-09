Amanda-Clearcreek student injured in Fairfield County crash

The crash happened around noon on Wednesday.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A student in the Amanda-Clearcreek School District was injured in a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday, district superintendent J.B. Dick confirmed to 10TV.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said the crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle happened on US-22 at Sand Hill Road around noon.

The sheriff's office said the drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital.

The condition of the dump truck driver was not released but a dispatcher described the other driver as having serious injuries.

Students gathered outside the high school to support each other Wednesday night.

Dick said counselors will be available for students and staff on Thursday.

The name of the student has not been released.