‘Always in our hearts’: Columbus students discover creative way to process grief

A peace garden at Sherwood Middle School helps students heal while honoring their peers.

Knowing her students needed a way to process the death of their peers, an eighth-grade teacher at Sherwood Middle School in Columbus got creative.

Talking about death can be difficult but with some paint and a little handy work, Danielle Enoch was able to create a safe space, open for the entire community, to heal.

"It was kind of therapeutic for me too,” she said.



Over the last four years, students at Sherwood Middle School have had to process the loss of nine of their peers. Three during the pandemic alone.

Not all, but most, the result of gun violence.



“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Enoch said. "We had to do something to bring about a level of hope."

Danielle Enoch is an eighth-grade English and Language Arts teacher at the school



"Every day when my students leave I tell them: ‘Be safe, be strong, be healthy, and I'm sorry to say this but, you gotta stay alive.’"

Her students struggled to put their emotions into words and she recognized that.

"I didn't think during my career I'd lose this many young people," she said.

With help from other teachers, they created a space to feel safe and creative.



Allison Irvin, an eighth-grade science teacher, painted quotes on signs in the garden. She helped students paint their own stones.

"They can carry the weight of the world but they can leave it here,” she said.

At the Sherwood Middle School peace garden, square stones honor the lives lost. Students are making their own round stones to express how they are feeling.



"This is one of my favorite symbols right here,” said Danielle Enoch, pointing to a stone that had several symbols on it. “Because it encompasses a lot of what's going on in the world and a student made up her own acronym T-O-W-K: treat others with kindness."

Danielle Enoch, an 8th grade teacher at Sherwood Middle School, needed a way to to help her students grieve the loss of their peers... mostly due to gun violence. The peace garden that allows students to express how they are feeling through art, tonight at 6 #10TV pic.twitter.com/NUl7DGCS7c — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) May 28, 2021

Enoch says the artwork revealed more of what is on their minds.

For example, that favorite stone of hers also includes an "A" for stop Asian hate.

"All that came out in conversation as we were doing this," she said. “They were all so focused."

Focused on discovering their emotions and their words, matter.

"That's the bottom line."