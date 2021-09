Officials said the motorcyclist was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital for treatment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — All lanes of I-670 East just before I-270 are shut down after a crash left a motorcyclist critically injured.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened shortly after 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

TRAFFIC ALERT. All lanes of I-670 eastbound are closed just before I-270 while deputies investigate a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5PHUlFAxZZ — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) September 18, 2021

They did not indicate if anyone else was injured in the crash.