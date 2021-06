There's no word on if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — All lanes of I-71 South in Fayette County are shut down after a semi crashed Sunday afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the crash around 4:35 p.m. along I-71 South near the Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville.

There's no word on if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.