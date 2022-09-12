Victorian-themed event, 'All Hallow's Eve,' kicks off in October

The 1890s-themed event will showcase fortune-telling, Victorian Halloween traditions, a children's maze and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio History Connection is holding its annual "All Hallow's Eve" event on the grounds of the Ohio History Center in Columbus this October.

Each year, the history organization decorates the Ohio Village, located at 800 East 17th Ave. in Columbus, to look like an 1890s Victorian town. This year's event will go on Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Guests can hear the telling of Washington Irving's famous story, "The Legend of Sleepy Hallow", learn about Victorian Halloween tradition, experience fortune-telling and walk along the lighted pumpkin pathway, according to a release.

Visitors will also be able to take part in the "Revival Tent Experience," which showcases how African American communities would come together during harvest time and holy days like All Saints' Day.

This is a family-friendly event with things for all ages to do. Children will be able to adventure through the "Children's Maze," made from burlap and wooden stakes, and Ohio Village’s resident monster hunter, Professor Sly Huntly, will lecture on the mysterious creatures believed to be native to Ohio.

Tickers are on sale now at Ohio History Connection's website.

> $18 general admission for adults ($13 for members),

> $14 general admission for ages 4-12 ($9 for members),