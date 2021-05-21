All Columbus city pools will reopen week of June 7; spraygrounds, select pools open Memorial Day weekend

Admission to all pools will be free.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced Friday that outdoor pools will reopen this summer.

Select pools and all spraygrounds will be open Memorial Day weekend and all pools will begin opening the week of June 7.

The city said the pools will operate daily in three, two-hour time blocks (12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.) and all visitors must register in advance.

Spraygrounds will be open seven days a week from 12-7 p.m., no registration needed.

