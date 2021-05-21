All Columbus city pools will reopen week of June 7; spraygrounds, select pools open Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced Friday that outdoor pools will reopen this summer.
Select pools and all spraygrounds will be open Memorial Day weekend and all pools will begin opening the week of June 7.
The city said the pools will operate daily in three, two-hour time blocks (12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.) and all visitors must register in advance.
Spraygrounds will be open seven days a week from 12-7 p.m., no registration needed.
Admission to all pools will be free, the city said.
“Swimming pools and hot summer days go hand in hand,” said Paul Rakosky, interim director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “We are excited to reopen our community pools for residents of all ages to enjoy and look forward to welcoming everyone back this summer.”