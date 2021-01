The all clear was given Monday around 8:25 p.m.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — An all clear was issued Monday following a bomb threat at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

A facility spokesperson says the all clear was given around 8:25 p.m.

The threat was made against the hospital by phone.

Law enforcement went to the hospital in response to the threat after it was reported.

The hospital was not evacuated and regular operations have resumed.