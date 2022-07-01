All classes canceled for Columbus City Schools on Friday due to transportation absences

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All classes at Columbus City Schools have been canceled Friday.
According to the district, classes have been canceled due to an increased number of transportation absences.
This comes after the district announced 27 schools would be learning remotely due to a high number of staff absences.
Three schools were planned to transition back to in-person learning on Friday but will not do so.
There will be no remote learning or in-person classes. All athletic and extracurricular activities are also canceled.