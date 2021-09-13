All Canal Winchester schools evacuated, closed due to reported threat

According to the spokesperson, high school and middle school students are on buses being rerouted home and families have been notified.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — Canal Winchester schools closed Monday in response to a threat, a district spokesperson said.

The district received a call about the reported threat shortly before 7 a.m. No students were in the building at the time, police said, and all staff were safely evacuated.

According to the spokesperson, high school and middle school students were rerouted home and families notified. The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has since investigated and deemed the threat was not credible.

Due to starting at a later time, students in pre-K through 5th grade were not yet in school buildings, the spokesperson said. All school buildings have been evacuated.

Also on Monday, the Pickerington Local School District announced a bomb threat at its high school and told people to avoid the building.

The sheriff's office said a man linked to threats at both schools and around Canal Winchester was located several states away, near the west coast.

