Police: Alcohol suspected after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in South Linden

Columbus police say the victim was hit on Thursday around 4:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A female victim was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash where alcohol was suspected to be a factor, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim was hit in the area of Hamilton and East 13th avenues just after 4:15 p.m.

According to police, a man was driving backward on Hamilton Avenue in a 2009 Mercury Milan and hit the victim. Police say at the time, the victim was walking north on Hamilton Avenue just north of East 13th Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.

The Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the case. There's no word whether the driver involved in the incident will face any charges.