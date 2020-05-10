Woman found dead in Hilltop area, police investigating as homicide

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Alberta Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating the death of a woman found in a car in the Hilltop area as a homicide.

Officers responded just after 12 p.m. Monday to a parking lot in the 3500 block of Alberta Street, near North Wilson Road and West Broad Street, on a report of someone unresponsive in a car.

Officers found the woman shot inside the vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not been identified as police notify her next of kin.

Police said this is the 121st homicide in the city of Columbus in 2020.