Reverend Al Sharpton to speak at public memorial for Andre' Hill on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reverend Al Sharpton will speak at a public memorial for Andre' Hill at a Columbus church on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The memorial will take place at the First Church of God located at 3480 Refugee Road in Columbus at 11 a.m.

Attorney for the Hill family, Ben Crump, organized the public memorial. Representative Joyce Beatty and Bishop Timothy Clark will also be in attendance.

Andre' Hill was fatally shot by Adam Coy on Dec. 22. Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police last week.