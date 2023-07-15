Air Quality Alert in effect Sunday for several central Ohio counties

Sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory diseases like asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for central Ohio on Sunday, July 16.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is expecting to see fine particles on Sunday, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. The alert is for Delaware, Franklin, Licking and Fairfield counties, including the cities of Delaware, Columbus, Newark, Lancaster and Pickerington.

According to MORPC, an approaching cold front will push dense smoke from Canadian wildfires into central Ohio. These conditions will allow particle levels to increase from the late morning hours into the late evening.

What is the Air Quality Index?

The AQI scale is the Environmental Protection Agency’s index for reporting air quality and runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

When AQI levels reach above 100, air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. The MORPC then issues an Air Quality Alert.

Sunday's rating on the AQI scale is 110 and the areas affected by the alert — Delaware, Franklin, Licking and Fairfield counties — are likely to experience particle pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Who is impacted?

Active children, the elderly, and people with asthma and COPD are more likely to suffer an increase in the number and severity of symptoms during an Air Quality Alert.

To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups are urged to limit their outdoor activity or plan outdoor activities for the morning. Those who are experiencing breathing difficulties should consult their doctor.

What actions should you take?

On Air Quality Alert days, MORPC recommends taking action to improve air quality. The majority of particle pollution levels come from vehicle emissions and burning activity.