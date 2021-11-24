Age progression photo shows what Columbus man missing for 15 years would look like today

Andy Chapman was 32 years old when he disappeared from west Columbus in November 2006.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a Columbus man who went missing 15 years ago will hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday in honor of his birthday.

Andy Chapman was 32 years old when he disappeared from west Columbus in November 2006.

Now, on his 47th birthday and what should be a time for celebration, Andy’s family will gather for a prayer service, hoping for his safe return.

“My heart is devastated,” said Aimee Chapman, Andy’s sister. “It is… Every day you wonder if he's okay. Or is that what he's doing?”

Age progression photos released Wednesday show what Andy should currently look like. Authorities hope those photos, and a reward offered by Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, will help locate him or lead to information about his disappearance.

“Every time that there's a body that's found on the news, you go through this emotional toll of ‘could it be him?’ I call the coroner, I call the Ohio BCI to get any information,” said Aimee.

Andy is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.