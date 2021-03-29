Age-progression image of Brian Shaffer, missing central Ohio man, released

Shaffer has been missing since April 1, 2006. He was last seen around 2 a.m. at a bar near the Ohio State University Campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Columbus Division of Police released on Monday an age-progression photograph of Brian Shaffer, a central Ohio man who has been missing for nearly 15 years.

Shaffer has been missing since April 1, 2006. He was last seen around 2 a.m. at a bar near the Ohio State University Campus in the vicinity of North High Street in Columbus.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue or green striped shirt and tennis shoes. Shaffer is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Shaffer was 27 years old when he went missing and would now be 42. BCI’s forensic criminal artist constructed an age-progressed image of what Shaffer would look like now.

Investigators are hoping this picture it might prompt the public to submit tips to law enforcement.

“Take a close look at this image: a single tip can reignite a cold case and bring a family closer to reunification with a loved one,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Hope doesn’t have an expiration date – every missing person counts.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at (614) 645-2358.