A&F Challenge announces headliners ahead of September return

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Abercrombie & Fitch has announced the return of its 19th annual A&F Challenge.

This year’s event, set to take place September 24, will feature headliners ZEDD, Saint Motel, and Aloe Blacc, according to a spokesperson with the company.

The A&F Challenge is an annual festival and fundraiser that works to raise money for SeriousFun Children’s Network.

It returns to New Albany this year after being put on hold in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

In an effort to reduce capacity, organizers say the event will be limited to those 18 years and older, though several virtual celebrations will also be featured for those participating from home.