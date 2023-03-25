New community theatre project takes stage for first time in downtown Columbus

Aethereal Jest Arts Council’s production will be shown through April 2, 2023 at the Community Performing Arts Center in downtown Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Aethereal Jest Arts Council has entered the central Ohio art scene with its debut theatrical production "Community Theatre Triple Feature - Volume One."

“Our ultimate goal is to get into all areas of art, not just theatre, but this is the area I know the most about so that’s where we started,” said Brian Palmer, the executive director of Aethereal Jest as well as one of the two directors of their first production.

The group wanted to test the waters and see what types of performance fit best for them.

To do that, the arts organization opted to stage three classic one-act plays from three distinct genres to determine what connected the best with the performers and with their audience.

“We’re viewing our [first] season as kind of like our ‘sandbox season’ to test things out; figure out what works, what doesn’t work,” Palmer explained.

The main focus of the whole Aethereal Jest project, though, is to foster a space that encourages creativity and expression at the community level.

“Our goal is to not only create and produce our own art, but also to serve as a platform for other artists as well," Palmer said. "If we’re not helping and supporting each other in the things that make us happy and the things that bring us joy and celebrating that joy and getting to experience some of that joy ourselves, what’s the point of doing it? We’re really working hard to make that our primary objective.”

