Nearly 13,000 AEP customers without power as winter storm hits Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported nearly 13,000 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in Ohio Thursday night.

As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.

AEP announced Thursday that they have 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and support personnel on standby to respond to the outages and restore power.

To see where the outages are, visit AEP's website.

Currently, areas that are impacted in central Ohio include southwest Columbus, Obetz, Marble Cliff, North Linden, Brandywine.

A release from the company says poor road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills have the possibility to delay restoration to those impacted by the outages. The conditions have the potential to cause multi-day outages for those who lose power.

AEP has offered the following tips on how to stay prepared and handle a possible outage:

Put together an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a radio, first aid kit, medications, portable chargers, extra cash and maps of the surrounding area.

Keep away from downed wires and report hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app , call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231 .

, call and AEP Ohio at . Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

For the health and safety of AEP Ohio crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles and equipment.