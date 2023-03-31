AEP Ohio requests additional workers from out of state in anticipation of outages

An additional 600 workers from seven different states will be in Ohio to help power crews respond to anticipated outages.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio has requested help from counterparts in other states, so right now hundreds more workers are on their way to central Ohio to help the response efforts.

“We have crews coming in from seven different states. So Saturday morning we'll have more than 2,000 field employees ready to respond wherever needed in AEP Ohio,” said Matt Bennett, operations manager at AEP Ohio.

Bennett said at their 42 service centers across the state, crews are preparing and restocking trucks. They are ready to respond to more outages following a similar response one week ago when we saw gusts of wind reach more than 60 miles per hour.

However, Bennett explained the wind isn’t the only factor that leads to outages.

“Our equipment is built for all types of weather. It's a combination of things. The ground being so saturated and that causes trees outside of our right of way when these high winds continue to bring those trees down. And when trees fall they tend to bring down our equipment and our poles and that's the issue,” he said.

Bennett stresses to everyone at home right now to take action ahead of the storm.

“Prepare now. Prepare an emergency kit. So that includes a flashlight with some batteries, nonperishable foods, water, drinking water,” he said.

