AEP Ohio reports more than 65,000 customers without power after severe weather

A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning are in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday evening for several central Ohio counties.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 65,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power as of 2 p.m. after a severe storm left behind strong winds Saturday.

Wind gusts are expected to slowly ramp up through the day with peak speeds reaching 55+ mph. A few more showers or rumbles of thunder will pick up later today.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for several central Ohio counties until 6 p.m. Saturday evening. To view a list of active alerts, click here.

Licking County has more than 9,500 customers without power, while 5,500 Franklin County residents are reporting a loss of power.

For the list of power outages, visit AEP Ohio's outage map here.

AEP Ohio wrote in a Facebook post that outages have picked up across the state, with saturated ground and high winds bringing down trees and snapping poles. Crews are working to make repairs now, but buckets may need to stay grounded until the winds slow down.

AEP has offered the following tips on how to stay prepared and handle a possible outage:

Put together an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a radio, first aid kit, medications, portable chargers, extra cash and maps of the surrounding area.

Keep away from downed wires and report hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app , call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231 .

, call and AEP Ohio at . Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

For the health and safety of AEP Ohio crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles and equipment.