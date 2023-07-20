Thousands left without power as severe storms move through central Ohio

As of 10:30 p.m., more than 19,000 customers were reportedly affected by an outage, most of which reside in Franklin County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers are without power after severe storms traveled through central Ohio Thursday evening.

As of 10:30 p.m., more than 19,000 customers were reportedly affected by an outage, most of which reside in Franklin County.

AEP Ohio posted a statement to Facebook saying that crews will begin responding once it's safe to do so. Those crews are expected to work through the night and into tomorrow until power is restored to all customers.

To track current power outages near you, visit AEP Ohio's outage map.



AEP has offered the following tips on how to stay prepared and handle a possible outage:

Put together an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a radio, first aid kit, medications, portable chargers, extra cash and maps of the surrounding area.

Keep away from downed wires and report hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app , call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231 .

, call and AEP Ohio at . Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

For the health and safety of AEP Ohio crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles and equipment.

Doppler 10 Weather Resources