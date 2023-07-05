AEP Ohio reporting outages in Knox, Licking counties

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, AEP Ohio is reporting over 17,00 outages in Knox County and over 1,800 in Licking County

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — More than 18,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power in Knox and Licking Counties Wednesday afternoon.

AEP Ohio is investigating transmission-related power outages currently affecting homes and businesses in Knox and Licking counties.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, AEP Ohio is reporting over 17,000 outages in Knox County and over 1,800 in Licking County.

Just after 2 p.m., AEP tweeted that its investigating a transmission-related outage affecting substations that power homes and businesses in the area.

MT. VERNON: We are investigating a transmission-related power outage affecting substations that feed homes and businesses in the area. We will provide an update once more information is available. pic.twitter.com/qPFVZIuXzU — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) July 5, 2023

The Energy Cooperative is also reporting that AEP transmission dropped power to seven of their substations. They are investigating the issue and will give a status update soon.