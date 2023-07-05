AEP Ohio reporting outages in Knox, Licking counties

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — More than 18,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power in Knox and Licking Counties Wednesday afternoon.
AEP Ohio is investigating transmission-related power outages currently affecting homes and businesses in Knox and Licking counties.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, AEP Ohio is reporting over 17,000 outages in Knox County and over 1,800 in Licking County.
Just after 2 p.m., AEP tweeted that its investigating a transmission-related outage affecting substations that power homes and businesses in the area.
The Energy Cooperative is also reporting that AEP transmission dropped power to seven of their substations. They are investigating the issue and will give a status update soon.
The current power restoration times for these areas is unclear at this time.