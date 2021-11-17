AEP Ohio offering program to bring more women into lineworking field

AEP Ohio has 502 lineworkers. Of that, four are women.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Maybe what we all need is a new viewpoint.

Brandi Persch is a lineworker with AEP Ohio. She’s been one the better part of the last 10 years. And, even with a birds-eye view, she says she didn’t see it.

“I didn’t realize it was a male-dominated field,” she said. “I guess I had my blinders on. I didn’t realize it.”

AEP Ohio has 502 lineworkers. The total number of women is four, which equals less than one percent of the workforce.

Persch and her company are now hoping for a change.

Thursday, AEP Ohio along with IMPACT Community Action will help connect women with the job while showing the ins and outs of having a life on the line.

“We’re really excited to be involved so that we can help spread the word to women that might have never considered an opportunity like this before,” Katie Devlin said.

Devlin is the program manager with IMPACT and says a new 14-month training program can give women everything they need including interactive, hands-on, supportive training helping to elevate them, their families and their communities.

Persch agrees. She also agrees knowing the unknown can be intimidating.

“There’s basically, probably three things that hold you together,” she said. “One is your faith. Two is your support group. You have to have that support at home. Three is your why.”

Why you’re there. Why you’re doing it.

For Persch, it’s about keeping the lights on and helping people when they’re in the darkest of times. From the lowest of points to the highest all while offering a different view.