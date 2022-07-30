AEP Ohio assesses damage in Kentucky as flooding kills at least 25, including children

At least 25 people died — including four children — when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.

KENTUCKY, USA — Dozens of workers from AEP Ohio traveled to Kentucky this weekend to provide assistance after storms brought torrential rains that swamped towns across the Appalachian region this week.

About 50 line and safety personnel left the Buckeye state early Saturday to assist Kentucky Power with assessing damage from the floodwaters that officials describe as catastrophic. The crew will join the group of more than 30 workers who were in Kentucky Friday.

AEP Ohio posted photos on social media, showing how floodwaters severely damaged homes, utility poles, roads and forestation in the area.

In an update Saturday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least 25 people died, including four children. He added that the total number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding.

Rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Beshear said crews had made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats.

Beshear, who flew over parts of the flood-stricken region on Friday, described it as “just total devastation, the likes of which we have never seen.”

The Kentucky storm is the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the U.S. this summer. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common.

As rainfall hammered Appalachia this week, water tumbled down hillsides and into valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns. The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties.