AEP Ohio crews preparing to go south to provide help after Hurricane Laura

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Volunteers from all over the country are gearing up to help out in Texas and Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura.

“We’ll be helping out with our sister company Swepco. They already told us we’ll be working in the Longview Texas area, we’ll be going down in there,” said Dave Callahan, manager of emergency preparedness with AEP.

“We’re expecting a lot of flooding which means we’ll probably have a lot of wires down, poles down with the wind,’ Callahan said.

He said AEP is sending 160 employees, plus an additional 100 contractors and 140 tree trimmers.

“We will all be kept in one location in Longview Texas. We’ll have a staging area to ourselves, some of the COVID-19 procedures we put in place to protect our employees,” Callahan said.

Jeffrey Terrell is a lineman supervisor. He’s one of many workers leaving behind their families to help out, he’s leaving behind his four kids.

“Each night I get to call home or FaceTime or whatever, one of the things my kids like to do for me, is they’ll write a note. They will sit down together and write a note and they’ll put it somewhere in my luggage to where I may not find it the first day, I may not even find it until the seventh or eighth day, but sooner or later, I’ll find a note from them telling me to be safe and telling me how proud they are of me. That just makes it all worth it,” Terrell said.

He said he’s in the double digits now of how many trips he’s gone on to provide help. However, this is his third time helping out during a hurricane.

“The biggest challenge is the heat. We just have to take frequent breaks, we keep bandannas in one cooler that will stay nice and cold and as soon as one starts to warm up, we’ll move onto to the next one,” Terrell said.

They’re bringing a lot of water, special equipment and gear. They will continue to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols as well.

While putting any fear aside, they all say their focus is on helping others.

“Whether it be here or whether it be somewhere else, that’s the beauty of mutual assistance to be able to travel around and help people all throughout the United States,” Terrell said.