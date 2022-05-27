Adult-sized changing table breaks down invisible barrier for caregivers of teens, adults living with disabilities

There's a new addition to a play gym in Lewis Center that's not only giving parents peace of mind, but it's allowing entire families to spend more time together.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — The footsteps of 7-year-old Owen Boulter are usually followed by wheels.

“He knows what he wants but he can't tell us,” Owen said.

Owen's big brother Aiden, has cerebral palsy.

“I get a lot less attention for that reason,” said Owen.

And there are a lot less places they can go to play together.

“Aiden struggles to do things like sit up on his own, walk, and because of his diagnosis, he needs to use diapers and probably will for his entire life,” said Kim Boulter, Owen and Aiden’s mom. “So he needs a place that is safe and clean and private that we can change his diaper.”

And that's why Meagan Horn, the owner of We Rock the Spectrum Columbus in Lewis Center, installed this teen and adult-sized changing table.

“It's my belief that everybody should have a place where they can go and enjoy themselves and have a good time,” she said. “I just have this passion. It's a fire that will never ever be put out. It's something when I see families come into the gym and I see their faces light up that fire just burns even brighter every time I see a family come in here and enjoy themselves and I know that they found their place.”

A place for Aiden and Owen, to play together.

“It makes it so that we can play longer and the second reason is he can have more fun,” Owen said.

Because truly, that's what Owen wants for his big brother. To have more fun.

“You know what I'm saying?” he asked.