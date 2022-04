Officers were called to the stabbing scene on Glenbrook Drive before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

NEWARK, Ohio — One person was reportedly stabbed in Newark on Wednesday, according to a police dispatcher.

Officers were called to the scene on Glenbrook Drive on the north side of the city before 5 p.m.

The dispatcher said one adult was hospitalized and officers were questioning people at the scene.

The person's condition was not immediately available.