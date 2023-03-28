Active shooter training offered in central Ohio

"CRASE" runs through the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and teaches people what to do in certain active shooter scenarios.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As authorities continue searching for answers about the latest mass shooting in our country, you may be wondering: “What would I do if I was put in an active shooter situation?”

There is a free, active shooter response training program offered here in central Ohio.

"CRASE" is run through the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and teaches people what to do in certain active shooter scenarios.

About 70,000 people across central Ohio have taken the training since it started 10 years ago. The training has evolved over the years as more of active shooter tragedies happen.

“Statistically 50% of active shooters end before law enforcement arrives on scene, so it really matters how we train our citizens to respond to these things!” said Michael Fetherrolf, a deputy with the sheriff's Office who runs the CRASE training.

Fetherrolf said that staying alert in public places and knowing where you'd go in case of an emergency is important.

“So we really focus on, its a big one for us, is not hiding. Having a plan in place and knowing where you're exits and your surroundings are” he said.