Police: 13-year-old boy accidentally shot in South Linden

Police say the shooting was accidental, but it is not known how the teen accessed the gun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after police say he accidentally shot himself in the South Linden area Monday night.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of St. Clair Avenue, just east of Cleveland Avenue.

Police found the 13-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting was accidental, but it is not known how the teen accessed the gun.