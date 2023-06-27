Police: 14-year-old injured in accidental shooting near Linden

Officers responded to the hospital around 11 p.m. for a walk-in shooting victim.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being accidentally shot in north Columbus Monday night.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers responded to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Monday evening on a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Police say they learned that a 14-year-old victim and his friends were in a garage in the 800 block of Chittenden Avenue when the gun one of his friends was holding accidentally discharged, striking the 14-year-old in the left arm.